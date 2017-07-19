Wednesday's Weather: Another hot day with temps in the 90s and low 100s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 19

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is starting off to be another pleasant morning with temps in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear skies.

Winds will be light this morning with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. winds will be breezier this afternoon, but skies will remain clear and sunny.

We are looking at another hot day with temps in the 90s and low 100s.

Overnight it will be another mild night with temps in the 60s and low 70s under mostly clear skies.

It will be hot through the end of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s along with some scattered 100s.

Cooler temps and rain chances return over the weekend into the start of next week.

