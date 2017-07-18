Amarillo street may be renamed after fallen officer

Amarillo Police Officer Justin Scherlen may soon be memorialized on the street he grew up on.

APD Officer William Roper personally approached the City of Amarillo Planning Department to ask if Meadow Drive, where Scherlen's parents still live, could be renamed in his honor, nearly a year after Scherlen died from injuries he sustained while on duty.

Roper said in the letter to the city he feels "it is only fitting that the neighborhood that saw Scherlen grow up to be the man he was should have his name on their street sign."

Meadow Drive curves from Western Street to SW 34th Avenue in southwest Amarillo, and runs past Paramount Park.

Officer Scherlen's parents and grandmother live there now, and he grew up on that road.

Roper wrote that naming the street after Scherlen would be a way for the citizens he worked for to remember him.

The Amarillo City Council asked the planning department to start the process to see if this change is possible.

"I was glad that we were able to take the position tonight to move forward with that, and again just commending an individual to be able to stand up and say 'I'd like to make a difference and I'm going to take the first step,'" said City Council Member Elaine Hays.

City staff will need to talk with residents of the 32 homes this name change would affect.

It would also require working with the electric and water companies, the post office, and changing license information, among other organizations that would need updated addresses.

"It's still early in the process as the planning director mentioned, and we have to see the cost benefit analysis," said Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain. "But if the residents that live on that street, if this is not a problem for them, if there's not too much cost associated with it, I think it would be a good idea."

NewsChannel 10 spoke with one resident off camera who said she's not sure about the change, since the street has been Meadow Drive for so long, but it would be a great honor to Officer Scherlen.



"He was an amazing person, so he really had an impact on this community and certainly on the police department," said Drain. "The guys [at the police department] are going to ask the moon for him."

Changing a street name is a long process, and while planning has begun, no decision will be made soon.

