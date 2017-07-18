Wanted fugitive in custody - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Wanted fugitive in custody

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A wanted fugitive is now in police custody. 

Austin Armendariz is wanted out of Moore County for possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on any other fugitives out of Moore County, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here. 

If your anonymous tip leads to a location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

