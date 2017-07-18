Panhandle residents join Spirit Ride movement

First responders from across the Panhandle gathered today to raise awareness for highway safety.
The parents of an autistic girl who drowned in a city playa lake one year ago have filed a federal lawsuit against three Amarillo policemen today.
There are many things written and said about the possibility of a new Texas Tech Health Science Center Veterinarian school in Amarillo.
One person is in critical condition after a wreck this afternoon.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
