Parents of girl who drowned last year file lawsuit

The parents of an autistic girl who drowned in a city playa lake one year ago have filed a federal lawsuit against three Amarillo policemen today.

The civil rights suit says they were mentally tortured by questioning by police, accusations of murder and the placement of their other children in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The California family was on their way home from a vacation when they stopped to stay at the La Kiva Hotel on I-40. The child, Alexis Wartena, wandered from their room to the playa lake.

The officers in the lawsuit are Sergeants Chris Sheffield and Thomas Callahan and Lieutenant Scott Chappell.

