Clovis man arrested for shooting at car

A Clovis man is in police custody after shots were fired at a car late Sunday night.

Around 11:59 p.m., officer were called to Denny's on calls of shots fired. When police arrived, a woman told them her son had driven a truck to pick her up from work. When her son went outside, she heard several loud bangs. She then noticed her truck had been shot several times.

In a police interview, the victim identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jonathan Romero.

Police located the vehicle described at the scene, where a family member says she had driven Romero to Denny's. The family member said Romero shot from the car while her two children were in the vehicle.

Early Monday morning, officers arrested Romero after a short chase.

He was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on charges of abuse of a child, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.

