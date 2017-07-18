1 in critical condition after crash

One person is in critical condition after a wreck this afternoon.

DPS officials say 20-year-old Courtney Wesolowski of Florida was driving a 1999 Nissan Sentra heading south on RM-1061.

At the same time, 53-year-old Gary Crecelius of Amarillo was driving a John Deere tractor in front of a dump truck and a 2016 Peterbilt Truck Semi-trailer. As he was attempting to clear traffic behind him, DPS officials say Crecelius veered across the center stripe into the path of Wesolowski.

In an attempt to avoid colliding, she over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle. The driver side of her vehicle then crashed into the front end of the Semi-trailer.

She was transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

