Texas Tech receives funding for veterinary school

The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.

The plan that was presented in December of 2015 has been on pause due to lack of funding.

However, the project recently received a planning grant allowing it to begin and move forward. From there, the project will need to be approved by the board of regents.

So far, there has been no public comment by the board of regents.

"It's their role to hold us to our duty to develop proposals that are financially and academically sound and to ask those questions," said Chancellor of Texas Tech Robert Duncan. "Now when it comes time, they need to authorize us to go forward as we go forward, but that's not the time right now."

The program needs a total of $99 million for the project.

So far, the Texas State Legislature has pledged $4.1 million, and the city of Amarillo has pledged a total of $15 million.

