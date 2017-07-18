Randall County Sheriff's Office holds golf classic - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Randall County Sheriff's Office holds golf classic

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is offering a brand new way for you to support your local sheriff's association.

The first golf classic will be held on August 19. 

There will be door prizes, a hole in one car giveaway and lunch will also be provided.

The cost of the event will be $100 per player or $400 per team including greens fees, carts and lunch. 

