Randall County Sheriff's Office holds golf classic

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is offering a brand new way for you to support your local sheriff's association.

The first golf classic will be held on August 19.

There will be door prizes, a hole in one car giveaway and lunch will also be provided.

The cost of the event will be $100 per player or $400 per team including greens fees, carts and lunch.

