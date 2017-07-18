More than 300 scholarships awarded to Panhandle students - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

More than 300 scholarships awarded to Panhandle students

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Amarillo Area Foundation
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.

The foundation will give scholarships totaling over $400,000 for students who are graduating high school seniors or current college students.

Those receiving the scholarships represent 23 Panhandle counties and will attend 32 different universities. 

