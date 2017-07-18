Moore County officials looking for burglary suspects, reward offered

The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.

Officers say over the weekend several trailers were broken into.

In addition to electronic items being stolen, severe damage was done to numerous trailers.

Anyone with information should call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 935-8477 or submit a tip at www.P3tips.com

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of $1,000.

Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers

