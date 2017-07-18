Moore County officials looking for burglary suspects

The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
Officers say over the weekend several trailers were broken into.
In addition to electronic items being stolen, severe damage was done to numerous trailers.
Anyone with information should call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 935-8477 or submit a tip at www.P3tips.com
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
