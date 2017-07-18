Tuesday's Weather: High temps will reach the mid 90s

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18

From First Alert Meteorologist Allan Gwyn

It has been a nice start to the day with upper 60s and lower 70s but the humidity has been fairly high.

The rain chances have left the area today as high pressure takes control and this also means our warming trend will continue through the rest of the week.

The winds will be typical for this time of the year but they will be out of the south and this will keep the moisture around for the afternoon hours.

With the moisture in place it will make our hot afternoons feel even hotter.

The daytrack forecast shows temps climbing quickly into the mid 80s by the noon hour with highs in the mid 90s.

The next seven days will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s along with some scattered 100s.

