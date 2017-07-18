4-year-old in serious condition after hit-and-run, suspect video released

APD officers investigate a hit-and-run at the 4100 block of S. Jackson St. / Source: KFDA

Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run near 42nd St. and Van Buren.

The accident happened at 9:10 p.m. Monday.

Police on scene confirm a grey Pontiac four-door was going west on 42nd Ave. when the suspected male driver struck a 4-year-old boy pushing a toy car southbound on Van Buren crossing 42nd Ave.

Police say the driver then fled the scene.

The child was transported to the hospital and is currently in serious condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 378-9402 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.amapoilce.org

">

Source: Amarillo Police Department

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.