4-year-old in serious condition after hit-and-run

APD officers investigate a hit-and-run at the 4100 block of S. Jackson St. / Source: KFDA

Amarillo police remain on the scene of a hit-and-run near 42nd St. and Van Buren.

The accident happened at 9:10 p.m. Monday. Police on scene confirm a grey Pontiac four-door was going west on 42nd St. when the suspected male driver struck a 4-year-old.

Police say the driver then fled the scene.

The child was transported to the hospital and is currently in serious condition.

The area remains blocked off at this time as police continue to investigate.

NewsChannel 10 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

