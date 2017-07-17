Injured firefighter terminated from ranching

The Locust Grove Volunteer Fire Department in Canadian is trying to raise money for one of their firefighters.

Firefighter Cody Graves suffered an injury while battling the Perryton fire last March.

His injury has prevented him from being able to work, and as a result he has been terminated from the ranch he has lived and worked on for several years.

The Locust Grove Volunteer Fire Department set up a GoFundMe page to help with his expenses until he is able to work again.

