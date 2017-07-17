Dalhart police searching for missing man

Dalhart police are searching for a man who has been missing for six days now.

Family members say 65-year-old Joel Frazier has not been seen since Tuesday, July 11.

Police say all of his belongings, including his vehicle, are at his home.

Right now, police are interviewing family members to aid in the investigation.

Dalhart Fire Department and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice are assisting in the investigation.

Police say Frazier does have some health issues.

He was last seen wearing a white and orange plaid button down shirt, wrangler jeans, tan house shoes, glasses and a cowboy hat. Frazier is described as six-foot-one weighing around 180 pounds.

Dalhart police are asking that anyone with information on where to find him, or have possibly seen this man, to call (806) 244-5546.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.