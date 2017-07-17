Dalhart gaining new air medical base

Dalhart will gain a new year-round air medical base in order to expand critical care reach.

Rico Aviation will partner with Air Methods to enhance access to live-saving care for residents in the Texas Panhandle, Southern Colorado and Eastern New Mexico.

The air medical base will have flight nurses and paramedics from Rico Aviation and pilots and mechanics from Air Methods. The partnership will create 15 new jobs.

The helicopter is equipped with a variety of critical care supplies and medications found in a hospital emergency room or intensive care unit.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.