1 arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust

One man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to police finding over $600,000 of meth over the weekend.

Around 5:00 Saturday afternoon, a DPS trooper stopped a 2016 Dodge Dart on I-40 near Shamrock for a traffic violation.

DPS officials say the trooper found seven vacuum-sealed packages of meth inside the car.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of a dangerous drug.

He was transported and booked into the Wheeler County Jail.

