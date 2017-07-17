3 arrested, 1 on the run after auto burglaries

Three people have been arrested and one suspect is on the run after two auto burglaries over the weekend.

Amarillo police say they spotted a truck in an alley at 7400 Albany early Friday morning.

As an officer approached the truck, two men ran from the scene.

After as short chase, police caught 23-year-old Brandon Scott Shelley, but police are still searching for the other man.

Shelley was booked into the Randall County Jail for burglary of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

The second weekend burglary happened at 12:41 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Summit Park Apartments at 4400 South Bell on reports of suspicious people in the parking lot.

Officers saw a gold Honda Accord leaving the parking lot, so the officer followed the car. A short chase ensued until the car stopped at the intersection of South Park and Palacio Drive.

A man and a woman got out and ran. Police say they found items from three auto burglaries from that evening as well as items from two other burglaries.

Brandon Burk, 23, and Kaelyn Robinson, 25, were arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail.

