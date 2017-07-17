Overnight stabbing sends one person to hospital - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Overnight stabbing sends one person to hospital

An overnight stabbing has sent one person to the hospital.

Amarillo police responded to a call around 2:45 a.m. near 49th and Western street.

They say a fight broke out among several people and one person was stabbed.

One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway.

