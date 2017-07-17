Monday's Weather: High temps in the lower 90s

Weather Outlook for Monday, July 17
We are waking up to temperatures in the 60’s and 70s and a few light showers that will dissipate throughout the morning hours.
This afternoon we will stay under mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers in the northwest Panhandle.
The dry and hot conditions will prevail for the rest of the week with temperatures reaching the upper 90s and possibly even the 100s
- Lluvia Vidaña
