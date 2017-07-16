AMA-CON announces keynote speaker

Local pop-culture fans gathered at the Amarillo Downtown Public Library today for a special announcement regarding this year's AMA-CON.

"We are delighted to announce that the internationally best-selling author, satirist, activist, and teacher Patrick Rothfuss will be keynote speaker," said Melody Boron, the Youth Services Coordinator of the Amarillo Public Library. "He will participate with two other authors, Rachel Caine and A.G. Howard in a panel and he will have two book signings at AMA-CON."

Every year, Friends of the Amarillo Public Library hosts AMA-CON, and funds raised allow the Friends to support Library Educational Services.

This year's AMA-CON takes place on August 5 and 6.

You can find a full list of their special guests here.

