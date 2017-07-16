1 hospitalized after downtown Amarillo wreck

The 12-year-old Clovis boy who contracted cholera in a pond has died.
The 12-year-old Clovis boy who contracted cholera in a pond has died.
Amarillo police responded to a wreck that sent on person to the hospital.
Amarillo police responded to a wreck that sent on person to the hospital.
As the work week begins, there are a couple of new area lane closures that may cause you some delay:
As the work week begins, there are a couple of new area lane closures that may cause you some delay:
Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive. Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive. Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.