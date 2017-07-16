1 hospitalized after downtown Amarillo wreck - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 hospitalized after downtown Amarillo wreck

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo police responded to a wreck that sent on person to the hospital. 

Officers say a driver flipped their car in the area of 9th and Fillmore St. 

Witnesses told APD that one vehicle ran a red light when it struck another vehicle.

Officers on the scene say one person has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly