Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. released from jail

Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. has been released from the Randall County Jail.

Randall County court records confirm Ivy Jr. was released on Saturday.

Ivy Jr. recently pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing unregistered firearm silencers.

He also faces charges in Randall County from an alleged murder-for-hire plot and arson.

An FBI investigator has testified that Ivy Jr. is also suspected of playing a part in the disappearance of Nicole Moore who has been missing since December.

This is a developing story, and NewsChannel10 will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

