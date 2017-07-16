As the work week begins, there are a couple of new area lane closures that may cause you some delay:

Various lanes of the I-40 frontage roads will be closed from Pullman Road to Soncy Road for patching operations.

The left lane of I-27 will be closed in both directions from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for cable barrier repair.

There are also several ongoing projects area residents should be aware of:

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Bell)

Expect possible closures of the eastbound turnaround bridge and the right lane of northbound Bell Street at the bridge to facilitate moving a temporary traffic barrier.

Utility work is currently underway in this area in preparation for bridge demolition, which is scheduled to begin Friday, July 28 at 9 p.m. Please watch for utility contractors and give them the space needed to do their jobs safely.

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange) – No changes from previous week

The left lane of the I-27N frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27N is closed.

The left lane of the I-27S frontage road and the right lane of I-27S at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/South Loop 335)

· The underpass at I-40 and Soncy (South Loop 335) will close at 7 p.m. Monday, (7/17/17) and reopen Tuesday, (7/18/17) at 7 a.m. to set deck panels for the westbound bridge. Depending on the progress of the work, the underpass could close again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (7/18/17) and reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday (7/19/17).

The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.

Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur) – No changes from previous week

On I-40E, the on-ramp to Crockett Street is closed.

The I-40W entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

The I-40W entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

The I-40E exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40E is closed.

The right lanes of I-40W and I-40E are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40W frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40E frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood) – No changes from previous week

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound South Loop 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and South Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and South Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to South Loop 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

Circle Drive is closed at South Loop 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.