Pizza for Pups fundraiser at Pizza 9

Pizza 9 will be donating 25% of all sales when customers bring a special coupon this Wednesday.
Proceeds will go to the Amarillo Panhandle Human Society.
If you want to participate, then bring the coupon posted below to their restaurant at 2648 S.W. 34th Avenue.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 19
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 19
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day by enjoying a free hot dog or roller grill item at a Love’s Travel Stop near you.
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day by enjoying a free hot dog or roller grill item at a Love’s Travel Stop near you.
Pizza 9 will be donating 25 percent of all sales when customers bring a special coupon this Wednesday.
Pizza 9 will be donating 25 percent of all sales when customers bring a special coupon this Wednesday.
Amarillo Police Officer Justin Scherlen may soon be memorialized on the street he grew up on.
Amarillo Police Officer Justin Scherlen may soon be memorialized on the street he grew up on.
First responders from across the Panhandle gathered today to raise awareness for highway safety.
First responders from across the Panhandle gathered today to raise awareness for highway safety.