Pizza for Pups - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Pizza for Pups

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: PIZZA 9 SOURCE: PIZZA 9
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Pizza 9 will be donating 25 percent of all sales when customers bring a special coupon this Wednesday.

Proceeds will go to the Amarillo Panhandle Human Society.

If you want to participate, then bring the coupon posted below to their restaurant at 2648 S.W. 34th Avenue. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly