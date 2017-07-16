Casa's for CASA fundraiser

Amarillo CASA is hosting their Casa for CASA fundraiser this week.

From July 17 through 22 people will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for five custom playhouses, all locally built.

The raffle winners will be announced Saturday afternoon, and all raffle ticket proceeds will go to Amarillo Area CASA.

Also, each day of the week will have a different special bonus event:

Monday will feature the Amarillo Venom signing autographs and taking photos.

Tuesday will be a hotdog cookout hosted by CASA Volunteers.

Wednesday will feature a pet adoption.

Thursday children can come get their faces painted by volunteers.

Friday will feature CASA staff dressed as popular children’s characters and superheroes.

Saturday the Crime Stoppers group will be out with all of their activities for children to participate in.

