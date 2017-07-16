Civil Air Patrol conducts search and rescue exercise

The Texas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) took to Amarillo skies today.

They conducted a statewide simulated Search and Rescue Exercise at the Rick Husband International Airport.

Members of the CAP's Tigershark Composite Squadron worked with aircraft, aircrews and ground teams across the state to provide realistic and accurate simulations that support search and rescue air and ground operations.

Tigershark Squadron Deputy Commander Shawn Bowen said exercises like this on help our community.

"By providing these services, that helps with our safety, overall safety of the community," said Bowen. "Also through the cadet programs, we're teaching young people leadership and responsibility and it gives them a sense of purpose as well."

The Civil Air Patrol is also looking for members. If you're interested in joining, click here.

