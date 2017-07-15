BREAKING: 1 man dead after he was hit by vehicle

Amarillo Police said one man is dead after being hit by a vehicle.



Around 9:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of Amarillo Boulevard East on a vehicle versus pedestrian wreck.

They arrived to find a white male had been struck in the eastbound lane of Amarillo Boulevard.

Officers on scene said the man was crossing the road when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle, and the vehicle fled the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The name of the man has not yet been released, and an autopsy has been ordered.

If you're traveling in the area, you're advised to find an alternate route as investigators work the scene.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.