Amarillo Police search for suspect in fatal hit and run

Updated 7/16, 1:54 pm.

Amarillo Police are searching for the driver in Saturday night's hit and run incident that left a pedestrian dead

Around 9:14 P.M., Amarillo Police Officers responded to the 800 Block of east Amarillo Boulevard on a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle.

According to witnesses, the 58-year-old white male crossed Amarillo Boulevard walking north bound.

They said he then stopped in the middle of the roadway, before he turned back and began walking south across Amarillo Boulevard.

When the man made it to the outside lane, he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east.

The driver left the scene of the accident, driving what's described as a dark colored vehicle possibly a hatchback type of car.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries received in the crash.

Next of kin of the man has not been located at this time.

The APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.amapolice.org

If you're traveling in the area, you're advised to find an alternate route as investigators work the scene.

