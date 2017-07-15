Amarillo Angels host back to school fundraiser

The Amarillo Angels are gearing up for the school year.



The organization is currently collecting gift cards for school supplies.

Amarillo Angels said this is a great way to support children in foster care, guardians and the educators who will interact with them throughout the school year.

Gift cards can be mailed to:

2200 4th Ave #141

Canyon, TX 79015

Or, they can be dropped off at Cal Farley's Community Engagement Center during regular business hours at:

601 W. 10th St.

Amarillo, TX 79101

If you have further questions about the Back To School Gift Card Fundraiser, you can contact Amarillo Angels at gwen@amarilloangels.org.

