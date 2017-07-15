Amarillo Angels host back to school fundraiser

Local children who are physically challenged received a special surprise today.
Local children who are physically challenged received a special surprise today.
The Amarillo Angels are gearing up for the school year.
The Amarillo Angels are gearing up for the school year.
While children are enjoying the summer months off, the Salvation Army is helping them prepare for the upcoming school year.
While children are enjoying the summer months off, the Salvation Army is helping them prepare for the upcoming school year.
Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive. Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive. Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.