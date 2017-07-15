Local children with disabilities receive therapeutic tricycles

Local children who are physically challenged received a special surprise today.



Through Ambucs of Amarillo, fourteen kids were gifted their very own AmTryke therapeutic tricycle.

Ambucs is a national civic organization dedicated to creating independence for people with disabilities.

Chairman for Ambility Group of Ambucs Jon Prince said these aren't your average tricycles.

"The Trykes that we have are meant to help children who might not otherwise be able to enjoy the luxury of using a bicycle, to also enjoy to be a child," said Prince. "What were doing today is giving them specialty tricycles that otherwise they would not be able to ride a normal bike with."

Prince added that the organization provides a variety of services.

"Our group, we like to try to help children with special needs," said Prince. "So that also goes along with the rehab services, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech."

If you would like to get involved with Ambucs of Amarillo, call (806)316-5240.

