Salvation Army seeks donations as school year approaches

While children are enjoying the summer months off, the Salvation Army is helping them prepare for the upcoming school year.



The organization kicked off their Shoe and Sock Program "Stuff The Bus" today.

Volunteers gathered at Walmart on Coulter Street to collect brand new packages of socks for children in need in our area.

The Salvation Army said it can be difficult for parents to purchase school supplies and provide new socks and shoes for their growing children.

Event Coordinator Stephanie Venia said the organization is in need of donations, now more than ever.

"We're looking to collect about 400 packages of socks, because this year we're going to be able to help about 400 kids due to our finances and the economy." said Venia. "We haven't had that many donations so we had to cut back on the number of kids that were able to help. So, the packages of socks will go to children in need right here in Amarillo."

If you were unable to attend today's event, but would still like to contribute, you can attend the following "Stuff The Bus" events:

July 22nd - Walmart (Grand St.) 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

July 29th - Walmart (Georgia St.) 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

You can also make a donation any time at the Salvation Army office, located at 400 South Harrison Street.

