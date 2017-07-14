Dumas police searching for potential predator

Childress City Hall was packed today as many residents awaited a decision from the city council on the future of City Manager Bryan Tucker.
Now that the city has a minor league baseball team committed to play in Amarillo, work begins next week to build the stadium that will host them.
The Portales Municipal Airport will receive a grant for $431,890.
Weather Outlook for Friday, July 14
Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive. Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
