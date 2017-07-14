Dumas police searching for potential predator - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Dumas police searching for potential predator

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
DUMAS, TX (KFDA) -

Dumas police are alerting residents of a possible predator targeting local stores.

Police say a tall black male approached a  mother and daughter at United Supermarket and made comments that were sexual in nature. 

The police department is working with United Supermarkets to identify the man through surveillance video.

They say this may not be an isolated incident. 

If you encounter the subject, police urge you to call 911 immediately. 

