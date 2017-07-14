Baseball stadium construction scheduled to begin

Now that the city has a minor league baseball team committed to play in Amarillo, work begins next week to build the stadium that will host them.
The Portales Municipal Airport will receive a grant for $431,890.
Weather Outlook for Friday, July 14
A new law in Texas will allow people to carry any type of knife, sword or dagger in public without punishment.
Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive. Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
