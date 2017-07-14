Baseball stadium construction scheduled to begin

Now that the city has a minor league baseball team committed to play in Amarillo, work begins next week to build the stadium that will host them.

When the Local Government Corporation board meets Wednesday, it is scheduled to approve issuing a request for companies to apply to be the project's construction manager.

That manager will promise to bring in the stadium within a budget of about $45.5 million and contribute to the design process.

The board will also consider a presentation on early design concepts for the stadium and discuss community participation in the design review process.

