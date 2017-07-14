Copy-Man arrested after bringing daughter to drug deal, Shelby Co. authorities say

A Florida man is in the Shelby County Jail after authorities say he brought his child to a drug deal in Pelham.

Ryan William Leacock, a 27-year-old resident of Milton, Florida, faces child endangerment as well as trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Investigators say he drove from Florida to Pelham with his 7-year-old daughter to meet with an undercover narcotics investigators where he tried to sell $4,000 worth of methamphetamines or 57.84 grams of the drug.

The girl was taken into custody by Shelby County DHR and transported to Children's of Alabama for a wellness check.

“My heart breaks for the young child and I am incredibly grateful for the quick and passionate response of the Shelby County Department of Human Resources. Exposing a child to a life of drug trafficking and drug deals is despicable," Lt. Clay Hammac of the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said.

Leacock is in custody on a $1.5 million bond.