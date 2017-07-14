Portales Municipal Airport receives funding

The Portales Municipal Airport will receive a grant for $431,890.

The grant will pay for the construction of two 12,000 gallon tanks. The airport will sell fuel as an additional source of revenue using the two tanks.

“The Portales airport plays an essential role in the local economy, helping to drive commerce and create jobs in Eastern New Mexico,” said New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich. "This grant will provide an important opportunity for the airport to increase its revenue and become more sustainable. I’m proud to fight for smart investments that support our rural communities and strengthen our state’s economy.”

New Mexico senators believe selling fuel at the airport will benefit those in eastern New Mexico who rely on air service for transportation and business.

The funding comes from the Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration.

