Friday's Weather: Highs in the low to mid 90s, evening scattered storms will be possible

Weather Outlook for Friday, July 14

From First Alert Meteorologist 'Doppler' Dave Oliver

We are enjoying a very mild start to our Friday with morning temperatures in the 60s and very light winds.

Sunny skies will dominate today and afternoon temps will warm to normal summer levels.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s. By evening, scattered storms will be possible with the greatest coverage in the NW.

This pattern will continue this weekend so we can expect sunny day, temps in the low 90s, and a few scattered evening storms.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.