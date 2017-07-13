Open carry of swords, machetes, long knives soon legal in Texas

A new law in Texas will allow people to carry any type of knife, sword or dagger in public without punishment.

Starting September 1st, there will no longer be "illegal knives" in Texas.

House Bill 1935 was recently signed in to law, allowing any blade over 5.5" long to be openly carried in the state.

Right now those longer weapons are illegal to have in public.

"Texas is changing the law, there are no longer going to be illegal knives," said Officer Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department. "What they will be referred to as now is 'location restricted knives.' This means that you won't be able to take them into a church, a bar, into a school or any place that you wouldn't be able to have carried an illegal knife."

But most other public places are free game.

Author of this legislation, Representative John Frullo of Lubbock, said the purpose is to simplify state laws and ease restrictions on certain types of knives.

Many people in Amarillo are comparing this to the open carry law currently in effect, writing to us on Facebook saying, "It will be just like the open carry law for firearms. Some people will carry their words for everyone to see for the first few weeks, then the novelty will go away."

And some worry that "with open carry of firearms, it might be a case of bringing a knife to a gunfight."

Hilton said open carry has not been common in Amarillo, and believes open carry of knives will be just as rare.

"I don't think this should cause any concern at all," he said. "We haven't had anybody walking around hitting people with swords or anything so far, and I don't think just because the law changes it's going to change anything."

Some people don't see the point of this law, writing to us on Facebook saying, "why the heck would anyone need a sword?"

Others agree with Hilton, and find the idea of sword wielding Amarilloans funny, saying things like "sword fights in the streets, cool," and "I wonder how long it will take someone to show up in samurai armor."

Businesses can post notices on their buildings prohibiting knives or swords on their property.

