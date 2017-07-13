Man sentenced for 2015 aggravated robbery

One man was sentenced to life in prison today after being found guilty of aggravated robbery.

Samuel Mascorro was sentenced today to life in prison for robbing and shooting a man in the back of the head.

On July 19 of 2015, Amarillo police responded to the Western Horseman Club Bar where they found a 76-year-old man bleeding and asking for help.

The man said after he was shot in the head, a man stole his wallet and ran away.

The next day, officers found Samuel Mascorro and Amber Marie Gomez at a home where a handgun and the victim's wallet were found.

The jury found Mascorro guilty of the aggravated robbery yesterday after deliberating less than 30 minutes.

Mascorro has prior convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct-discharging a firearm, criminal mischief and several misdemeanor offenses.

He will spend life in prison with an enhancement of five years for his prior convictions.

