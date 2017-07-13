Temporary fosters needed for special needs puppies - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Temporary fosters needed for special needs puppies

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
DEAF SMITH, TX (KFDA) -

The Deaf Smith County Second Chance Animal Shelter is seeking temporary fosters whose homes have carpet flooring.

A set of puppies came in with special needs, and they need softer floor. 

If you have carpet and are home for most of the day to watch them, you are a perfect fit to foster these puppies. 

The puppies are not for adoption, but if you are interested in temporarily fostering call the Second Chance Animal Shelter at (806) 363-6499. 

