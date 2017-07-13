Parents located for child found alone - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Parents located for child found alone

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Hobbs Police Department

Police in Hobbs, New Mexico have located the family of a child found alone.

Police received a call about a 4-year-old at 200 North Willow in Hobbs with no information as to who his family is or where he lives. 

Police say he answers to Joshua.

