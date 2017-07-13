Amarillo fire crews battling grassfire by airport

Amarillo fire crews are on the scene of a large grassfire on Airport Boulevard.

The fire has been going for over two hours, and Captain Larry Davis says winds are making it difficult to battle the blaze.

Winds in the area are blowing around 15 to 20 miles per hour.

14 Amarillo Fire Department Units and two Potter County Fire Department Units are fighting the fire just east of Rick Husband Airport.

No buildings are threatened at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.

