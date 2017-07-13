Amarillo police release information on 4th of July incidents

Police in Hobbs, New Mexico have located the family of a child found alone.
Police in Hobbs, New Mexico have located the family of a child found alone.
Amarillo Fire Department crews are on the scene of a large grassfire on Airport Boulevard.
Amarillo Fire Department crews are on the scene of a large grassfire on Airport Boulevard.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 13
Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 13
Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive. Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive. Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
A private go-kart track outside Amarillo has attracted professional kart racers to the area, and this weekend, for the first time since the course was built, 75 racers will hit the track.
A private go-kart track outside Amarillo has attracted professional kart racers to the area, and this weekend, for the first time since the course was built, 75 racers will hit the track.