Amarillo police release information on 4th of July incidents

The Amarillo Police Department has released information on this year's incidents over the Fourth of July holiday.

Amarillo police received over 300 fireworks complaints and over 900 service calls within the 24-hour period of July.

This is between 200 or 300 more calls than usually received on a Tuesday.

According to police reports, nine fireworks citations were issued, one for possession, six for discharge and two for allowing a juvenile to possess or discharge a firework.

If you have any leftover fireworks that you would like to dispose of, call (806) 378-9092.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.