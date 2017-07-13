Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Amarillo Crime Stoppers SOURCE: Amarillo Crime Stoppers
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for a wanted fugitive. 

Jose Luis Ramos is wanted out of Potter County for failing to register as a sex offender with an original charge of sexual assault of a child.

If you have any information on where to find Ramos, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. 

If your tip leads to the location and arrest of Ramos, you could receive a reward of up to $300. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly