Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted fugitive

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for a wanted fugitive.

Jose Luis Ramos is wanted out of Potter County for failing to register as a sex offender with an original charge of sexual assault of a child.

If you have any information on where to find Ramos, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to the location and arrest of Ramos, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

