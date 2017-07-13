Amarillo police investigating shots fired at house

Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired at a house early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:03 a.m., police were called to 1400 North Lake on calls of shots being fired at a house.

Officers were called to the same street on calls of a fight late the evening before. When officers arrived at the location for the first call, no one was found in the area.

When officers arrived at the location for the second call, they found that a home had been hit by gunshots. The house and detached garage both had bullet holes from the shots.

Police also say they found several shell casings by the home.

The suspect is described as driving a silver or tan Mercury Grand Marquis.

No one was injured in this incident.

If you have any information on this incident, call Amarillo Police or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. You can submit an anonymous tip online here.

