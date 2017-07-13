Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive

MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive. 

Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on where to find Armendariz , call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 935-8477 or submit a tip online here. 

If your anonymous tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

