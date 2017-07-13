Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive

Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive.

Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on where to find Armendariz , call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 935-8477 or submit a tip online here.

If your anonymous tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

