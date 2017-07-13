Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive

Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 13
Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 13
Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive. Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
Moore County officials are looking for a wanted fugitive. Austin Armendariz is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
A private go-kart track outside Amarillo has attracted professional kart racers to the area, and this weekend, for the first time since the course was built, 75 racers will hit the track.
A private go-kart track outside Amarillo has attracted professional kart racers to the area, and this weekend, for the first time since the course was built, 75 racers will hit the track.
A professional clothing drive is changing the lives of Amarillo's homeless.
A professional clothing drive is changing the lives of Amarillo's homeless.
Law enforcement is investigating after a drowning at Lake Mackenzie yesterday.
Law enforcement is investigating after a drowning at Lake Mackenzie yesterday.