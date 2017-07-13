Thursday's Weather: High temps in the mid 90s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 13

From First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Venable

The weather will be very July like today as in hot with not too much going on.

Thankfully it won't be above 100 but we will still be well into the 90s.

A few isolated storms may try to drift into our NW zones but most likely it will just stay in New Mexico.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.